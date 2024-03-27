HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.38. 184,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,500. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $334.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

