Head-To-Head Comparison: ADT (NYSE:ADT) vs. Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

ADT (NYSE:ADT) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of ADT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of ADT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADT and Iveda Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADT $4.98 billion 1.20 $463.01 million $0.50 12.96 Iveda Solutions $7.59 million 1.75 -$3.35 million ($0.20) -4.13

Risk and Volatility

ADT has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ADT has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADT and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT 8.69% 14.85% 2.96% Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ADT and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT 1 1 1 0 2.00 Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

ADT presently has a consensus price target of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 32.33%. Iveda Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.48%. Given Iveda Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than ADT.

Summary

ADT beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADT

ADT Inc. provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems. It primarily offers security designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal medical emergencies, such as injuries or unanticipated falls. The company also provides automation and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, smart phone application, or touchscreen panels in their homes to arm and disarm their security systems; record and view real-time video; and creates customized and automated schedules for connected devices; programs systems to react to defined events; integrates system with third-party connected devices, such as cameras, lights, thermostats, appliances, and garage doors, as well as offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers energy storage solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, and roofing services. It offers its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT+, and ADT Commercial brand names. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

