Head-To-Head Review: Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) vs. ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of ZeroFox shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of ZeroFox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Swvl and ZeroFox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A ZeroFox 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

ZeroFox has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 211.11%. Given ZeroFox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than Swvl.

This table compares Swvl and ZeroFox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A ZeroFox -152.73% -13.05% -7.03%

Risk and Volatility

Swvl has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZeroFox has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swvl and ZeroFox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $51.49 million 1.68 -$116.50 million N/A N/A ZeroFox $233.30 million 0.60 -$356.31 million ($2.82) -0.40

Swvl has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZeroFox.

Summary

Swvl beats ZeroFox on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About ZeroFox

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. was found in 2013 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

