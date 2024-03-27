Head-To-Head Survey: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) versus International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and Citizens’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $970.10 million 3.45 $411.77 million $6.62 8.14 Citizens $60.02 million 0.73 $1.85 million $0.33 23.49

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Bancshares and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 42.45% 18.32% 2.75% Citizens 3.09% 4.81% 0.14%

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. International Bancshares pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens pays out 193.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for International Bancshares and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

International Bancshares beats Citizens on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

