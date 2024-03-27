Head to Head Survey: Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) and Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) and Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orbia Advance and Fuchs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance 1.18% 5.73% 1.59% Fuchs 7.82% 16.08% 11.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orbia Advance and Fuchs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuchs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbia Advance and Fuchs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance $9.65 billion 0.45 $567.00 million N/A N/A Fuchs $3.60 billion N/A $272.88 million $0.58 21.10

Orbia Advance has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs.

Dividends

Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Fuchs pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Fuchs pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuchs has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fuchs beats Orbia Advance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, multi-purpose/long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, and greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants consisting of cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain lubrication, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. The company was formerly known as Fuchs Petrolub SE and changed its name to Fuchs SE in July 2023. Fuchs SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

