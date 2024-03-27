Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,712,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.87 and a 200-day moving average of $163.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.