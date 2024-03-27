Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

