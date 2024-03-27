Hedera Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.98 billion and $181.80 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00077510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00027402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,670.82579 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11719664 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $170,590,327.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.