Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.99. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 475,992 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 411.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,547,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,092,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

