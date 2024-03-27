Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $154.96 million and approximately $47,350.40 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.24 or 0.00006075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015922 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00023896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00012927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,333.94 or 1.00122610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00147706 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.27545298 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $36,649.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

