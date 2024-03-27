Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,100 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after buying an additional 3,097,741 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

