Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.86.
A number of research firms recently commented on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hibbett
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett
Hibbett Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $72.61 on Friday. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $854.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
Hibbett Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hibbett
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.