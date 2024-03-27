Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $72.61 on Friday. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $854.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

