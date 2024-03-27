High Note Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

GOOG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. 5,340,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,965,262. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

