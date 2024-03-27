Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 69,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. 1,641,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

