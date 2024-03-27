Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after buying an additional 191,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.67. 106,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,401. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

