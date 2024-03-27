Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Tenaris Price Performance

TS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 266,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,674. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.