Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. 346,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

