Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.12. 20,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

