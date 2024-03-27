Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.44. 133,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.