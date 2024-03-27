Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

