Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $36,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 119.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 196,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.71. 123,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.92. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

