Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Trading Up 4.4 %

Albemarle stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,330. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

