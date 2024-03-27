Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 42,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.20. 3,600,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,407,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

