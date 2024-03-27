Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
