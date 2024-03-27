Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOC

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

About Hochschild Mining

Shares of HOC stock traded up GBX 7.10 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 126.60 ($1.60). The stock had a trading volume of 756,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.60 ($1.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £651.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,582.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.