Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 150 to GBX 170. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hochschild Mining traded as high as GBX 126.10 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 125.95 ($1.59), with a volume of 425761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.51).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1,582.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

