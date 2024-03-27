Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.7%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $387.02 and last traded at $387.55. 455,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,138,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.28.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

