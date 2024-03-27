Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Honda Motor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after acquiring an additional 573,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after buying an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 21.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 290,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

