Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after buying an additional 573,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,076,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,509,000 after purchasing an additional 141,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,179,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 21.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

