HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Boosted by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HP by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $260,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.