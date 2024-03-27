HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,788 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 21,729 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465,354. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,723 shares of company stock worth $4,609,787. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

