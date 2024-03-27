HT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 415,318 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

