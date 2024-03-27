HT Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $247.51. 368,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,599. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $248.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.