HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 3%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $611.81 and last traded at $612.81. Approximately 75,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 417,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $632.03.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $608.41 and a 200 day moving average of $534.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $11,527,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in HubSpot by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 56 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

