Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,764,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,142,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELME traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 121,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.91. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

