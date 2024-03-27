Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,740 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,531. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 361.71%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

