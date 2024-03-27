Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after acquiring an additional 307,183 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AMN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.