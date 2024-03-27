Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 545,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,888. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

