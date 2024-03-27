Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $102.00. 620,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,166. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

