Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up about 2.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 606,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 205,924 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 818,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 47,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 195,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MGY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 884,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,355. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

