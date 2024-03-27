Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 4,625 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 3.1 %

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,762. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

