Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 902,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,406. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

