Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 51,617 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,617 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 65.3% during the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 78.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 569,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 250,266 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after acquiring an additional 781,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

NYSE EQC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.