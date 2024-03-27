Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 92,960 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,960 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of UMH Properties worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. 79,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,144. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -546.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their price target on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

