Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sets New 1-Year High at $161.06

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.06 and last traded at $159.77, with a volume of 25734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.32.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.24.

The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average is $124.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,144,504 shares of company stock valued at $333,945,183 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

