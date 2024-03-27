IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IDOX Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:IDOX opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.03. The company has a market cap of £287.44 million, a PE ratio of 6,240.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.39. IDOX has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 71 ($0.90).

Get IDOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Meaden sold 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £185,220 ($234,070.52). 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDOX

(Get Free Report)

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.