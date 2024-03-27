IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.98

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.98 and last traded at $115.78, with a volume of 9761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.33.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,420,219.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,503,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,337,682.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares in the company, valued at $984,419,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,337,682.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,494 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IES by 20.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IES by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in IES by 4.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IES by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

