IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,771 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 109,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MDT traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,038. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

