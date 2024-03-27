IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $108.78. 234,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,360. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $108.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.