IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 826,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,493,000 after purchasing an additional 103,726 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 80,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.62. The stock had a trading volume of 206,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

