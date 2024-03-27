IFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,123 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 168,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. 1,765,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,717. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

